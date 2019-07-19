Tyreek Hill contract negotiations could resume quickly

Getty Images

When reports first emerged of off-field complications that could result in the suspension of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs and Hill were talking about a new contract. Those talks could resume, quickly.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill’s camp hopes to revisit contract talks “as soon as possible.”

Setting aside the issues that created months of controversy (but ultimately no punishment), Hill is perhaps the best receiver in all of football. Coupled with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill forces the defense to cover every inch of the field, creating plenty of potential openings behind, beside, and in front of defensive backs and linebackers.

As a player, Hill is worth $20 million per year. Don’t be surprised if that’s the target in contract talks.

Hill is due to make $1.965 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. A four-year, $80 million extension would put him under contract for five years, $81.965 million — an average at signing of $16.393 million.

Although Hill was exonerated by the league, the Chiefs may be concerned that future incidents could impact Hill’s availability. Those issues can be addressed during contract negotiations, with the Chiefs securing protection via language that would forfeit guarantees and/or delayed payments of signing-bonus installments.