Tyreek Hill decries “false allegations,” thanks NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has released a statement in which he says he was falsely accused of abusing his son and expresses appreciation to the NFL for announcing today that he will not be suspended.

“The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father,” Hill wrote. “The false allegations originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I full respect and accept the NFL’s decision.

“To the fans, friends, and family that I have made in Kansas City: I love you and thank you for your continued support. To the NFLPA, Mr. Ned Ehrlich: thank you for your dedication, understanding and guidance throughout this process. To the NFL, Commissioner Goodell and everyone who assisted in this investigation: thank you for your time and for conducting a thorough investigation. I will not let you down.

“To the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Coach Reid, the entire organization and Chiefs Kingdom: you gave me a home when everyone doubted me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all. I can assure you that I will continue to work to be the person, player, and teammate that you envisioned me to be.

“To my children, my beautiful children: I love you all dearly and I promise you all that I will continue to strive to be the best father, the best friend, the best role model, and the best mentor that I can be.

“I love you all.”

Hill did not mention the mother of his son, Crystal Espinal, whom Hill was previously convicted of abusing while she was pregnant with their son, and whom Hill was caught on tape saying ought to be “terrified” of him.

12 responses to “Tyreek Hill decries “false allegations,” thanks NFL

  1. Ya, his son’s arm wasn’t broken, his girlfriend wasn’t beat. It’s false, just like the NFL disciplinary process

  3. Every player who has ever been suspended for an unproven allegation should be pretty upset right about now.

  5. @ Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    July 19, 2019 at 11:42 am
    Every player who has ever been suspended for an unproven allegation should be pretty upset right about now.

    I’m pretty sure they were already upset if they were punished for something others thought they did.

  6. To all the people on here taking a victory lap with the news that he’s not going to be suspended, especially KC fans, just remember this is the same guy that plead guilty to punching and strangling a pregnant woman. A PREGNANT WOMAN. So while you’re taking enjoyment in the fact that he’s not being disciplined for this incident don’t forget exactly who it is that you’re cheering for.

  7. In court, NFL council admits they have no evidence of ball deflation, they are just certain it happened. Even though both teams saw similar ball deflation (except they stopped testing the other teams balls to make sure the Patriots looked worse). Then lied about their 11/12 number. And Brady got 4 games

    Adrian Peterson, no history of DV, and no issues since, got a full season suspension.

    Ray rice, no history of DV, and no incidents since, never played again

    That clown kicker from the Giants with a history of DV, and many documented incidents, gets away with nothing (until the real story was released).

    Hill has a history of violence. Had his child taken from his home, you know, because he was being abused (legally, it takes a LOT to remove a child from a home). He is on tape threatening his girlfriend. And he gets off without so much as a warning

    I think you get the point. Whatever the reason for the NFL dishing out discipline the way they do, one thing is clear, they don’t have a standard they follow. They dish it out based on who the player is, and who the player is player for, and how much fantasy football will be impacted by their decision.

  8. Can you imagine the audacity of the people who really know the story let this man go free? How dare they not convict a guy who already had his media biased trial! I mean the evidence, that was all opinion based, should mean more.

    He’s no angel, but he’s also not the monster you were all led to believe.

  11. So a child is removed from the home as a result of domestic violence, the NFL (only) interviews Hill, the NFL doesn’t discipline Hill, and then Hill says the allegations were false. Great “investigative” work there NFL. Roger dodges again…

  12. jbaxt says:
    July 19, 2019 at 11:55 am
    Can you imagine the audacity of the people who really know the story let this man go free? How dare they not convict a guy who already had his media biased trial! I mean the evidence, that was all opinion based, should mean more.

    He’s no angel, but he’s also not the monster you were all led to believe.

    How do you know that? Please enlighten us.

