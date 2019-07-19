Tyreek Hill decries “false allegations,” thanks NFL

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has released a statement in which he says he was falsely accused of abusing his son and expresses appreciation to the NFL for announcing today that he will not be suspended.

“The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father,” Hill wrote. “The false allegations originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I full respect and accept the NFL’s decision.

“To the fans, friends, and family that I have made in Kansas City: I love you and thank you for your continued support. To the NFLPA, Mr. Ned Ehrlich: thank you for your dedication, understanding and guidance throughout this process. To the NFL, Commissioner Goodell and everyone who assisted in this investigation: thank you for your time and for conducting a thorough investigation. I will not let you down.

“To the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Coach Reid, the entire organization and Chiefs Kingdom: you gave me a home when everyone doubted me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all. I can assure you that I will continue to work to be the person, player, and teammate that you envisioned me to be.

“To my children, my beautiful children: I love you all dearly and I promise you all that I will continue to strive to be the best father, the best friend, the best role model, and the best mentor that I can be.

“I love you all.”

Hill did not mention the mother of his son, Crystal Espinal, whom Hill was previously convicted of abusing while she was pregnant with their son, and whom Hill was caught on tape saying ought to be “terrified” of him.