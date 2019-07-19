Vic Fangio doesn’t see “benefit” of having music at practice

AP

New coach Vic Fangio has silenced the music at Broncos’ practice.

The five coaches who preceded Fangio in Denver — Mike Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph — allowed music during training camp practices, especially early, Mike Klis of Denver’s News9 reports.

Fangio only allows music before players begin their pre-practice stretch.

“Anybody who has been a position coach, or assistant coach, they don’t like the music,” Fangio said, via Klis. “It makes it hard to talk to your guys. I don’t see the benefit of having music out there. I was an assistant coach, and I don’t want to drum out the noise to talk to my players.”

Fangio added that “there’s no music in games.”

At least not while the play clock and/or game clock is moving.

Fangio made it clear the Broncos will not practice with music this season, saying, “I don’t like it.”

“When it goes to the point where we need to simulate crowd noise in practice, which we will do, it will be noise,” Fangio said. “It won’t be music. It will be noise. That’s what it is in the game. Noise by definition sounds annoying. Music sounds nice so if we have to deal with noise let’s deal with noise.”