As clock ticks for Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott, Zeke plans to travel out of the country

The Cowboys report for camp in five days. Running back Ezekiel Elliott may or may not be there. Per a league source, Elliott currently is believed to be making plans for a trip out of the country.

Of course, plans can quickly change. After PFT reported that Elliott is privately saying he intends to hold out absent a new contract, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports explained on Monday that it will be an important week between team and player, and that things could go “sideways fast.”

Elliott, instead of going to Oxnard (by way of Dallas) for training camp, could be going somewhere else. Elliott spent an extended period of time in Mexico during his six-week suspension in 2017.

Ultimately, he wants a new deal, as he should. COO Stephen Jones has called Zeke the “straw, if you will, that stirs our drink.” That drink could end up strawless for the start of camp, and possibly beyond, unless the Cowboys move quickly to make the straw one of the highest paid drink-stirrers at his position — if not the highest.

19 responses to “As clock ticks for Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott, Zeke plans to travel out of the country

  1. This is just too delicious.
    Zeke going all gangsta on Jerrah.
    But hey, they America’s Team.

  2. People in the comment section saying something negative can’t afford to leave their state and definitely can’t afford to get on a plane and leave the country. Broke losers. Go head and thumb this down

  4. Hmmm what does mexico have plenty of….drugs!
    That’s why Zeke is going down there for “vacation”.
    Next time ya’ll demand that teams honor a contract, you BETTER demand that the PLAYER honor his side of the deal too.

  6. “As he Should?” The players agreed to the contract through the union. Follow the rules. The league needs to take over this, and any players under contract holding out are suspended for 8 games. That will stop this and keep the competitive balance. They aren’t the team owners

  7. You dont want to threaten Stephen Nor Will McClay. This is not your fathers team any longer. They WILL offer Fair pay but will Not break the bank nor Over Pay ANY ONE PLAYER! P E R I O D ! There is a cap, they learned not to be in cap heall anytime soon again. They see how the Patriots been doing things ……. They will let all the lot of them walk IF they think they are worth more then fair market price. Dak wants to be the highest paid lmao, why? he is barley top 12. Coop as well. They will not pay you top 3 coin unless you are a top 3 player. P E R I O D ! Zeke …. sorry bro, 12 mil per MAX … just the way the position is….. history …. look at Gruley look what happened to Murray after we let him walk …..

  8. dryzzt23 says:
    July 20, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Hmmm what does mexico have plenty of….drugs!
    ———————————————————————————–
    Spoken like a person who has never been to Mexico, or anywhere else, and gets all of his news from TMZ.

  10. cap hit for 2019, Cooper 14 million, Eliiott 8 million and Prescott 2.1 million. Dallas has 19.4 million in cap space. Next year Elliott’s cap hit increases to 9 million under his 5th year option. 17 million in two years and Elliott is complaining? Give Dak a large QB contract and see what Pollard can do.

  12. quincyjwagstaff says:
    July 20, 2019 at 5:13 pm
    Paying too much for your quarterback is one way to make it much harder to win a Super Bowl.
    _________________________

    Just ask Jerrah about Tony Romo !!!

  14. If you have evervspent time in mexico, away from the resorts and the tourism-centric places, you realize how awesome mexico is. My favorite place in the whole world. I cant really blame the guy. Load up on cochinita pibil and enjoy the guisado.

  15. whysosenestive445 says:
    July 20, 2019 at 5:10 pm
    People in the comment section saying something negative can’t afford to leave their state and definitely can’t afford to get on a plane and leave the country. Broke losers. Go head and thumb this down
    +++++++!!+++!!+!+!+++++
    Chill bro your being way to sensitive.

  17. Three year max contracts fully guaranteed. Add a hard cap and require teams to not fall below a percentage of cap number 90-95 percent for more than one year. No renegotiation on any contract. Any player holding out receives a one year suspension. And get rid of the ridiculous franchise player scam. Every player should be an unrestricted free agent when their contract expires

  18. whysosenestive445 says:
    July 20, 2019 at 5:10 pm
    People in the comment section saying something negative can’t afford to leave their state and definitely can’t afford to get on a plane and leave the country. Broke losers. Go head and thumb this down
    ___________________________________________________________

    Fair to assume your negative post reflects accordingly?

  19. Zeke has averaged 325 touches per year over the last 5 seasons (including time at OSU). The wheels are falling off of that wagon, soon. Zeke wants his payday before it happens.

