Broncos replace “retired” rookie with receiver Jamarius Way

Undrafted rookie receiver Romell Guerrier “retired” from pro football before ever even suiting up for a single preseason game. That created a roster spot for the Broncos, and they have quickly filled it.

The team announced an agreement with receiver Jamarius Way.

Way, a Combine participant but undrafted in 2019, practiced on a tryout basis at rookie minicamps with the Packers, Buccaneers, and Dolphins, according to DenverBroncos.com. He caught 108 passes for 1,617 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons at South Alabama.

The Broncos also have placed Guerrier on the reserve/retired list, which allows the team to retain his rights in the event he has a change of heart.