Eric Dickerson says Hall of Famers “with names” may boycott Hall of Fame festivities

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
The NFL’s annual Canton kickoff is coming, with the league holding several days of events in and around a museum that will add eight more bronze busts — and that will rely on current members of the club to break out their yellow jackets and return to the cradle of pro football. But Hall of Famer Eric Dickeson apparently still has other plans.

Last September, Dickerson sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, and Hall of Fame president David Baker demanding lifetime health insurance, an annual salary for Hall of Famers, and a share of league revenue.

“Until our demands are met,” the letter explained, “the Hall of Famers will not attend the annual induction ceremony in Canton.”

The effort quickly crumbled, fueled by dynamic from the fact that some Hall of Famers didn’t know their names were placed on the letter to Dickerson’s demand that the Hall of Famers should get $300,000 per year to backing away from that claim to taking issue with 31-year-old news reports that Dickerson had crossed the picket line in 1987.

Now, the boycott may actually be on. Appearing Friday on WFNZ in Charlotte, Dickerson said that some big-name Hall of Famers may skip this year’s induction festivities due to the fact that the NFL treats its former players “like an outcast.”

“A lot of guys have talked about it, but you know we [may] try to start doing something about it,” Dickerson said. “One of the things we’re doing I mean is we’re possibly a lot of us not going to the Hall of Fame this year. Because I think it starts was guys like myself, guys with names. You know, the Joe Montanas, the Marcus Allens, the Richard Dents, the Lawrence Taylors. If you’ve got a guy who played [and] his name is John Thompson, you know, who is he? But you’ve got the guys with the names, and you have to have awareness. And I think that’s what it comes down to. No one is aware of how badly the players are treated and done. And I think when people think football, they think automatically, ‘He’s a rich guy. He’s rich.’ And guys aren’t rich. Some of the guys are making real money, but in our era, the base salary was $40,000.”

The NFL has shown no apparent inclination to give former players anything beyond the pensions and other benefits they negotiated for themselves while playing. As explained last year when the topic first emerged, every dollar that the league gives to the former players is one less dollar available to the current players. And as the current players try to get more from the league in current CBA discussions, it won’t get any easier for former players to get paid now for services rendered years, and in some cases decades, ago.

That said, Hall of Famers showing up for a weekend of parades and rubber-chicken entrees has value to the NFL, and maybe the Hall of Famers should get something of value for adding to the overall experience. While a fair amount would surely be far less than the money Dickerson wants, it’s better than nothing.

16 responses to “Eric Dickerson says Hall of Famers “with names” may boycott Hall of Fame festivities

  2. Some guys feel induction into the hall of fame is an honor.

    Others (or at least one other) think they should be paid for it.

    The difference is character, integrity, Sadly those in the latter group show their lack of those qualities.

  4. Hmm, sounds like he wants a stronger players union. Kinda hard to do that when you cross the picket line. He cares about himself only.

  7. Well…at least TO will join them in not showing up again? I get it, but it’s going to be difficult to get “lifetime health insurance” for every previous NFL hall of fame player plus a pay check…highly unlikely. Whether they show up to Canton or not. At least they get a pension which is unheard of these days in corporate America. And most 401K’s are crap compared with that.

  9. Dickerson is such an idiot. He was paid a lot of money during his football days and if he doesn’t have any money, too damned bad. Same goes for those players he named.
    Maybe if Lawrence Taylor hadn’t blown all his money on drugs and women, he’d have money today.
    If these guys boycott the ceremonies for this reason, they should be thrown out of the Hall Of Fame.
    I am so sick of egotistical players like Dickerson.

    I understand your sentiment. However in this case, not only is said company making a bunch money off their (HOFers) image but it is those players that makes it even possible for the HOF to exist.

  12. If the NFL is generating revenue through the hall of fame, the players that are IN the hall of fame should receive a percentage of the revenue. Why should Eric support a revenue-generating event if he doesn’t get part of the revenue?

  13. So if the NFL was losing money, then Dickerson should be fine with the NFL demanding loans from every HoFer.
    If he’s not then he’s a hypocrite.
    So the sense of entitlement has spread from millennial players to older players.
    Sad. Very sad.
    THIS is why fans root for TEAMS instead of players.

  16. First speaking as a man who grew up loving and still loves the NFL and it’s history, I think for any of the HOFers to miss the 100 yr anniversary of the league that you made regardless of how you feel now is terrible. The only living players that shouldn’t be there in Aug are obviously the one’s whose health won’t allow it. I understand that he wants the league to pay lifetime benefits to former players but that coupled with a salary above what their pension is I consider to be unreasonable. 300k because you’re a HOFer? Ok are you going to become an employee of the league and become and active ambassador for the NFL and put in say 25 hrs per week doing this? Do other museums pay the artists to display their works or is a mutual benefit for both. Dickerson is basically saying pay present and future HOFers for the act of inducting them. So now we’re paying you in order to honor you um ok

