Dwayne Allen starts Dolphins camp on PUP list

Getty Images

The Dolphins have made their pre-training camp roster moves, and a former Patriots tight end will be starting camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Dolphins have annoucned that Dwayne Allen has been placed on PUP. He joins linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback Cordrea Tankersly with that designation; they’ll remain there until they pass a physical. Eventually, a decision could be needed as to each of them regarding whether they’ll spend at least the first six weeks of the regular season on the PUP list.

The Dolphins also waived cornerback Jamar Summers, and added offensive lineman Will Holden via waivers from the Cardinals.

Summers had joined the Dolphins in May, following the implosion of the AAF. Holden, a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017, has played in 11 games with seven starts in two NFL seasons.