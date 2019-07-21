J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins to start Texans camp on PUP

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has learned about the importance of rest this offseason.

He’ll get at least a bit more of it as his team starts training camp.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Watt and teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Watt had his knee cleaned up in January, but showed no signs of a major problem. He had 16.0 sacks last year, an impressive rebound from two injury marred seasons.

Hopkins played through injuries last season but still put up huge numbers, with 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns, en route to All-Pro honors.

Players can be activated from the PUP list at any point in camp.

UPDATE 4:53 P.M. ET: The team also announced that wide receiver DeAndre Carter would begin camp on PUP, outside linebacker Jamal Davis was on the active/non-football illness list and that rookies Walter Parmore and Kahale Warring were on the active/non-football injury list.