Justin Reid is OK after being rear-ended by drunk driver

Getty Images

Texans safety Justin Reid tweeted that he is sore and bruised after a scary wreck Saturday night.

Reid said he was rear-ended by a drunk driver, but nobody was seriously injured.

“I feel better than I do sometimes after football games,” Reid tweeted, adding an “LOL.”

He realizes, though, that it is no laughing matter and said he feels lucky to escape mostly unharmed.

“Makes me think about the Cam Newton crash from a couple of years ago,” Reid wrote. “Scary stuff. Make good decisions out there on the road!”

The Texans have big plans for Reid after Andre Hal’s retirement and Reid’s solid rookie season. Reid played all 16 games with 12 starts in 2018 after the Texans made him a third-round choice.