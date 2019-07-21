Ricardo Allen taking it day by day while continuing rehab

Getty Images

Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen still is rehabbing from a torn left Achilles. Thus, he is not ready to fully participate when practice begins Monday.

“I don’t know,” Allen said when asked about his return, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m following their program. I just take it [day by day]. I’m a day-by-day guy, so I’m going to keep it day-by-day. Whatever they tell me I can do, I’m going to go for it. I’m going to following the plan and be ready when it’s time to go.”

Allen, 27, played only three games last season, injuring his Achilles in overtime of a loss to the Saints on Sept. 23. He is in the final stages of his rehab of an injury with a normal prognosis of nine to 12 months.

“I feel good,” Allen said. “I feel like I can beat a lot of people. I feel like I can compete and do some good things. That’s good enough for me right now.

“I don’t know if I’m 100 [percent]. I might be 1,000. You never know. I might be more than 100. I don’t know.”

Allen, though, knows there is no reason to rush a return. The Falcons’ first game isn’t until Sept. 8. So the Falcons will take a deliberate approach with Allen.

“I’m going to be smart with my body,” Allen said. “I’m going to try to be out there to support my team and just grind as much as I can.”