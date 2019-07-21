Steve Spurrier gets an AAF championship ring

@CoachSteveSpurrier

The implosion of the Alliance of American Football has created, and will continue to create, plenty of depressing stories about unpaid bills and lawsuits and other assorted ugliness that will linger long after the league played its last game. So here’s a rare positive item about the aftermath of the AAF.

Via Joe Kepner of WFTV in Orlando, former employees of the AAF’s Orlando Apollos presented coach Steve Spurrier with an AAF championship ring.

The AAF never determined a first-season winner, but FanDuel declared the Apollos to be the winners of the AAF’s unfinished campaign. Orlando had a 7-1 record, two games better than the teams with the next best record.

Spurrier was bragging about his team’s accomplishment last week at SEC Media Days. According to SaturdayDownSouth.com, a reporter asked Spurrier to explain what makes college football different from other sports, to which Spurrier responded by pointing out that the last team he coached won a championshp before asking the reporter what the question was.