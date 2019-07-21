Tanking talk is news to Tua Tagovailoa, supposedly

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to enter the 2020 draft. Many believe he’ll be the top pick. Some believe that NFL teams in need of a franchise quarterback should tank for Tua. (Most commonly, the concept has been raised in connection with the Dolphins.)

Recently, Tagovailoa claimed that he knows nothing about such matters.

Appearing on the SEC Network during SEC Media Days, host Dari Nowkah raised the topic. Tagovailoa was confused.

“Is that they want me?” Tua said.

“I actually haven’t seen it,” he added. But then he later acknowledged that he has heard about it from his teammates.

Regardless, he knows about it now. And if he continues to cement his status as the best prospect in next year’s draft,he’s going to keep hearing about it over and over.