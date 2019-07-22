Authorities in Kansas refused to give NFL documents regarding Tyreek Hill case

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
The NFL’s in-house justice system is deeply flawed, for a variety of reasons. One of the most important reasons is this: It often has no power to get the evidence needed to properly investigate incidents involving players.

While the league can compel players and league/team employees to cooperate, the league has no authority to issue subpoeanas for testimony or documents to people disconnected to the NFL.

As explained by A.J. Perez of USA Today, those inherent limits on the NFL’s investigative abilities prevented the league from conducting a complete investigation regarding child-abuse allegations made against Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Perez reports that prosecutors in Kansas relied on an exception to the state’s open-records law to deny the league’s request for information relating to the case that explored whether and to what extent Hill’s son was the victim of child abuse.

On April 24, Johnson County, Kansas prosecutor Steve Howe said at a press conference that he believes a crime was committed against Hill’s son, but that insufficient proof existed as to the identity of the perpetrator.

The league made the request for information that same day. The next day, Howe responded, citing the exception to decline to provide any information to the NFL.

This means that Hill hasn’t been exonerated by the league. Instead, the NFL was unable to find a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy because it can’t get the information from the agency that is entitled to keep it secret, given that it has decided that it lacks proof beyond a reasonble doubt to prove Hill’s guilt.

It’s still unclear why Howe didn’t simply choose to charge both parents — Hill and Crystal Espinal — presenting the evidence and letting a jury decide whether either or both were responsible for the crime that Howe believes was committed. Even if both were acquitted, the league would then have access to the evidence, if any, against Hill. Given that the NFL applies a much lower standard to matters of guilt or innocence, the evidence that would be introduced at a trial of Hill and/or Espinal could have been enough to justify discipline.

13 responses to “Authorities in Kansas refused to give NFL documents regarding Tyreek Hill case

  1. Because the lady set Hill up with the taped call. Why else would she be tapong it? Im not even a KC fan but anyone that reads into the “case” just a bit knows this.

  2. It’s still unclear why Howe didn’t simply choose to charge both parents — Hill and Crystal Espinal —

    You ever consider maybe just maybe the prosecutor is a Chiefs fan? The rest of the Chiefs fans have put their football team ahead of their morals, why would the government employee Chiefs fan be any different?

  3. They shouldn’t give the NFL anything. The NFL is a kangaroo court. Hill did the right thing. You’re a lawyer and if you didn’t have enough proof, you’d just go a head and charge them both? Terrible. The media in you is leaking through.

  5. It’s still unclear why Howe didn’t simply choose to charge both parents — Hill and Crystal Espinal — presenting the evidence and letting a jury decide whether either or both were responsible for the crime that Howe believes was committed. Even if both were acquitted, the league would then have access to the evidence, if any, against Hill.

    —-

    Because prosecutors aren’t particularly fond of prosecuting cases that they don’t have a very good chance to win. This the whole ‘insufficient evidence’ reasoning. And most prosecutors don’t decide to handle cases based on whether or not they’ll help a private business discipline an employee for a policy violation.

  6. It still doesn’t excuse the threat that he made on tape. Jimmy Smith was suspended for threatening his girlfriend yet somehow telling your wife/girlfriend that they need to be terrified of them doesn’t constitute a threat. Great job NFL. I’m also curious what evidence the NFL had to suspend Reed considering he wasn’t arrested or charged nor would the NFL of had any access to any evidence.

  9. Maybe . . . The NFL should get out of the “business,” and let the authorities having jurisdiction handle these matters. THE NFL can’t even get pass interference right, let alone legal issues . . .

  13. Yet somehow Jarran Reed, who didn’t even get arrested or charged with a crime is going to serve a 6 game suspension for something that happened in 2017. What a joke.

