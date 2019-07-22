Broncos’ practices are topping two hours

AP

The Broncos are putting in the time at training camp. Some might call it overtime.

New coach Vic Fangio has the Broncos practicing nearly an hour more per day than they did under Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak or Vance Joseph, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. They were on the field for 2 hours and 45 minutes Monday . . . without music.

The Broncos’ first practice last week was 2 hours, 10 minutes.

“I just think guys have to practice,’’ Fangio said, per Klis. “The only way you get better is to practice, get more reps. One thing you all need to keep in mind, too, is there are 90 guys out there. Although we’re out there a long time, there’s nobody getting more than maybe a third of the reps, so individually, it’s not that long other than being out there.

“But that’s how long a game is. If we were to throw a halftime break in here, it would probably be right at about three hours, so that’s good.’’

The Broncos, though, have not had a full-squad walkthrough.

“We’re not doing walkthrough(s) too often so they’re off their feet in the afternoon,’’ Fangio said.

Josh McDaniels and John Fox had longer practices than did Shanahan, Kubiak or Joseph.