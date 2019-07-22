Browns sign OL Lo Falemaka

Getty Images

The Browns worked out the Kouandjio brothers as part of a search for offensive line help, but neither Arie nor Cyrus Kouandjio were added to the roster on Monday.

Center Lo Falemaka did join the Browns, however. The team announced Falemaka’s signing and their roster now stands at the maximum 90 players with players reporting to camp on Wednesday.

Falemaka went undrafted out of the University of Utah this year. He made 22 starts during his time in college and was twice named as an honorable mention for the All-Pac 12 team.

The Browns also worked out running back Orleans Darkwa on Monday and there will likely be some more churning of the roster once camp gets underway this week.