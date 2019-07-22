Browns work out Arie and Cyrus Kouandjio

Getty Images

Orleans Darkwa isn’t the only free agent working out for the Browns.

The team also is working out a pair of offensive linemen who are brothers.

Free agents Arie and Cyrus Kouandjio are in Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Cyrus Kouandjio, 26, entered the league as a second-round choice of the Bills in 2014. He played three seasons in Buffalo and spent parts of the past two years with the Broncos.

He played two games last year after playing three, with one start, in 2017. In his career, Cyrus Kouandjio has appeared in 30 games with eight starts.

Arie Kouandjio, 27, entered the league as a fourth-round choice of Washington in 2015. He played in 17 games with eight starts in his three seasons there.

Arie Kouandjio missed last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn quadriceps.