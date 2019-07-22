Chargers, Melvin Gordon appear far apart

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is threatening to hold out into the season if the team doesn’t give him the raise he wants. And the team may tell him to go ahead.

The Chargers are dug in on their stance not to extend Gordon, Charles Robinson of Yahoo reports. According to the report, an extension would only come soon if Gordon and his camp lower their asking price, because the Chargers aren’t inclined to meet what he’s seeking.

It’s easy to see why the Chargers feel that way: Running backs have been replaced across the NFL, and the Chargers already have a younger, cheaper running back in Austin Ekeler who has played well the last two years.

Eventually, Gordon is going to show up if the Chargers hold firm, because he would gain nothing by skipping the whole season. The Chargers may just decide to stand firm until Gordon shows up.