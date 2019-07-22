Chatter increases of a Julio Jones done deal

Getty Images

The chatter is intensifying that Falcons receiver Julio Jones already has a new deal, and that he’s only days away from having it officially signed and announced.

As one league source explained in the aftermath of our item from earlier in the day regarding the rule that requires the Falcons and Jones to wait a full calendar year since his last contract adjustment, it’s unlikely that the Falcons would have committed long-term funds to defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and linebacker Deion Jones without knowing precisely how much cash and cap space would be devoted to Julio Jones on his next contract.

That makes plenty of sense. And it also would help explain the apparent patience of Julio, who reported for camp without getting the contract that he has said he was promised by owner Arthur Blank.

So look for the news to emerge on or after July 26 that Julio Jones has a contract that will reward him financially, and that will extend his tenure with the team well beyond 2019.