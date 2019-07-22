Daniel Jones agrees to terms, completing Giants’ draft class

AP

The Giants finally have an agreement with Daniel Jones and just in the nick of time for the start of training camp.

The sixth overall choice will get his entire signing bonus in the first year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Giants rookies report to camp Wednesday, and the team now is assured of having its entire class under contract for Day One.

Now comes the question of when will Jones become the team’s starting quarterback? A report earlier Monday indicates that the quarterback “competition” isn’t really that, and, barring injury, Eli Manning will begin the season as the team’s starter.

But the Giants drafted Jones as the heir apparent, using a first-round choice on a quarterback for only the third time since 1980.