Deion Jones: New contract won’t affect motivation

After defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed a contract extension with the Falcons this month, he said that he was still hungry to get better and achieve more on the field.

Linebacker Deion Jones signed a new deal of his own a couple of days later and sent a similar message when asked at a Monday press conference about how motivated he’ll be this season.

“I feel like if you have a vision that’s bigger than the stage you’re in now, you have no choice but to keep going and stay motivated,” Jones said. “I’m not done, still have a lot more I want to accomplish so definitely not done.”

Jones didn’t do much in the first practice of training camp as he worked on a side field along with wide receiver Julio Jones for most of the session. Both players have dealt with foot injuries and Jones said that he’s “easing back into full speed” as camp gets underway.