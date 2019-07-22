Falcons feel “deeper than we’ve been” at running back

Getty Images

The Falcons saw Tevin Coleman leave for the 49ers as a free agent this offseason and that departure put an end to the tandem they used at running back for the last four seasons.

Devonta Freeman held the No. 1 job when Coleman was in town and remains set for that role this season despite missing all but two games of last season with knee and groin injuries. The team didn’t bring in a clear complement to Freeman this offseason, but head coach Dan Quinn doesn’t see that or Coleman’s absence as reason to worry.

“It’s a position that has good talent for us,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “And now to be talented as a group, it may be a combination of those roles and featuring what those guys can do best. . . . That’s deeper than we’ve been at that position for a while, and I’m looking forward to the unique stuff that the guys do have.”

Ito Smith and Brian Hall both return after seeing playing time behind Coleman last season. The team also drafted Qadree Ollison in the fifth round and signed Kenjon Barner as a free agent this offseason to put together the group Quinn is so high on as camp gets underway.