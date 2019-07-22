Giants bringing in Tre Boston, Johnathan Cyprien for visits

Getty Images

The Giants signed Antoine Bethea as a free agent and acquired Jabrill Peppers in a trade this offseason, but they may not be done adding options to step into the spot once filled by safety Landon Collins in their secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is bringing in Tre Boston for a visit. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnathan Cyprien is also coming in to meet with the team.

Boston spent last season playing with Bethea on the Cardinals defense after signing with Arizona in July. He spent 2017 with the Chargers on another one-year contract and has been greeted with another soft market as a free agent this offseason.

Cyprien missed last year with a torn ACL and was released by the Titans in March.

In addition to Bethea and Peppers, the Giants also have Michael Thomas and Sean Chandler on the depth chart at safety.