Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿opens Bears camp on PUP

Getty Images

Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿is not ready to go for the start of training camp.

The Bears announced today that Clinton-Dix has been placed on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury. Clinton-Dix suffered the injury during the offseason program.

Clinton-Dix has been durable throughout his career, starting 16 games in each of the last four seasons. Last year he started seven games in Green Bay before getting traded to Washington, where he started nine more. He signed with the Bears in March.

The Bears also put offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris on PUP. In a piece of good news, tight end Trey Burton was not placed on PUP and is ready to go after missing the offseason following sports hernia surgery.