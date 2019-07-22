Jarran Reed “totally” disagrees with his suspension

Getty Images

While apologizing for putting himself in a position for the NFL to punish him, Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed made it clear he “totally” disagrees with the six-game suspension.

“I apologize to those close to me including my family, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and fans of the team for putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL,” Reed wrote on social media. “While I totally disagree with the decision of the NFL, I still must accept it and take responsibility for the situation. I have learned from this and will do everything I can to make my friends, family, teammates, fans and the Seahawks proud of me moving forward.”

The NFL suspended Reed six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In April of 2017, a woman told police Reed assaulted her. Police did not arrest or charge Reed.

Reed, a second-round draft choice in 2016, started all 16 games last season and produced 10.5 sacks. He is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.