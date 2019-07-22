Julian Edelman expected to miss three weeks with thumb issue

Getty Images

The Patriots have a number of young receivers to break in during training camp.

They’ll have a chance at plenty of reps, in the absence of some elders.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, veteran wideout Julian Edelman will miss approximately three weeks with a thumb issue. He’s currently wearing a small brace on his left thumb.

With Edelman on the sidelines (along with the physically unable to perform Demaryius Thomas), the Patriots will take a look at a number of new targets the next few weeks, including first-rounder N'Keal Harry and free agent addition Dontrelle Inman, part of an aggressive remake of their receiving corps.