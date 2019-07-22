Julio Jones takes the practice field, without new contract

AP

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is trusting owner Arthur Blank to keep his word. So he kept his.

The Falcons took the field for their first practice of training camp this morning, and it looks like Jones will be participating.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Jones took the field wearing a helmet this morning, a sign that he will be practicing and not just working out on the side or something (that’s for guys wearing bucket hats).

Jones reported as planned last night, but the fact he’s willing to put himself at some degree of risk (as anyone on an NFL practice field is) is a sign that something will be inevitably done.

Of course, the Falcons have cranked out deals for Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones in a hurry, and have been talking about one for their star receiver for months, so it’s unclear why it hasn’t been done if it’s a priority.

UPDATE 9:44 a.m. ET: Julio Jones did some individual drills, then went to work on a side field along with Deion Jones.