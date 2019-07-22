Justin Evans one of five Bucs to open camp on PUP/NFI lists

Getty Images

Safety Justin Evans started the first 10 games of the season for the Buccaneers in 2018 before suffering a season-ending toe injury and he’s not ready to start practicing yet.

The Buccaneers announced that Evans has been placed on the physically unable to perform list along with three other players. All of them are eligible to be activated at any point, but they can’t take part in practice until they are activated.

Evans had 59 tackles and an interceptions before getting hurt last year. He’s joined on the PUP list by linebacker Jack Cichy, linebacker David Kenney and wide receiver Xavier Ubosi.

The team also announced that Ryan Fitzgerald was placed on the non-football injury list. Fitzgerald played quarterback at Mississippi State and is bidding for a jack of many trades role similar to the one Taysom Hill plays for the Saints.

The team’s announcement of those moves makes no mention of Jason Pierre-Paul, who remains out after suffering a neck injury in an offseason car accident. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that he will join Fitzgerald on the NFI list.