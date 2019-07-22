Landon Collins apparently won’t be referring to the Giants by name

Getty Images

The Giants opted not to re-sign safety Landon Collins, who joined Washington to remain in the NFC East. And Collins will be playing the Giants twice per year. Apparently, however, Collins won’t be referring to the Giants by name.

During an interview with 106.7 The Fan in D.C., Collins mentioned at one point “the other team I was on.”

“You didn’t say their name,” Chris Lingebach said to Collins. “Was that intentional?”

“It’s no point,” Collins said. “It’s no point in saying their name.”

If Collins plans to stick with that approach, it interjects a little college-style attitude into an NFL rivalry. And anything that makes it less obvious to fans that the NFL is a business is good for business.

Ultimately, it was business that prompted the Giants not to keep Collins. And, eventually, Washington will likely make a similar decision.