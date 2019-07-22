Le’Veon Bell unhappy with fans who say he’s not focused

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell frequently posts on social media about the way he spends his free time, which includes making music and playing basketball. Like most celebrities, he gets a fair amount of criticism from trolls.

It appears that Bell takes that criticism personally.

Bell posted an Instagram video complaining about the fans who go after him for his personal life, saying that he’s entitled to doing what he wants in his free time.

“I’m tired of social media s–t, I’m tired everybody telling me, ‘Oh, Le’Veon, you not focused. You only wanna make music. You wanna play basketball. You do everything besides play football,'” Bell said. “Let me tell you all something. I know you’ve got a favorite person, a favorite athlete, your mom, your dad, whatever. Somebody works at Target. You think when they work from 9 to 5, they go home and all they’re worried about is putting f–king s–t on the shelves? You think Bron is waking up, and he ain’t have no Taco Tuesdays? Bron don’t have Taco Tuesdays, you think he’s hoopin’ all day? You think Beyoncé is waking up singing all day? She don’t go to work, she don’t act? She don’t do nothing else with her kids? She’s waking up singing?”

Bell has taken plenty of heat over the last year, when he decided not to play at all rather than spend one final year with the Steelers before hitting free agency. Fortunately for Bell, the season will start soon, the talk will become irrelevant and Bell can prove himself with his actions on the field.