NFL suspends Seahawks’ Jarran Reed six games

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed had a big season in 2018, but he’ll miss the start of 2019.

Reed has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Ian Rapoport reports.

In April of 2017 a woman told police that Reed assaulted her. Reed was not arrested or charged, and given that it’s been more than two years, most league observers figured the incident would not lead to league discipline. But the NFL can suspend any player it wants, on its own timeline, and has apparently decided that there was merit to the woman’s allegation.

A 2016 second-round draft pick, Reed had his best season in 2018, starting all 16 games and recording 10.5 sacks. The Seahawks will miss him on the field, and off the field this incident is sure to affect contract negotiations, as Reed is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.