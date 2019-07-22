Odell Beckham wanted out of New York, but “felt disrespected” when trade happened

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
From the moment ESPN televised that bizarre interview with then-Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and, for reasons still neither known nor apparent, Lil Wayne, it was obvious that Beckham wanted out of New York. And Beckham confirmed during his newly-published interview with GQ that, indeed, it was time to go.

I can’t do this anymore,” Beckham tells GQ regarding his mindset during his final year with the Giants. “I just can’t do it. I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t in a good place. And like I told you earlier, I feel like everything is about happiness, and I just was not.”

Beckham’s discontent manifested itself in ways other than that ESPN interview, with Beckham openly questioning why the Giants had signed him to a long-term deal.

“I really felt like: Why did we even sign this contract?” Beckham says. “What did we sign this for? That’s what I felt during the season. Why did we do this deal to not feel long-term, because I don’t feel like y’all are still wanting me to be here long-term during the season. I could feel it during the season. I would be up and down the sidelines saying that, like, ‘Why did you sign me?’ I could’ve just not did this at all.”

But he did it, taking the $20 million signing bonus that came with it. And then within weeks after the ink dried, he wanted out. When Beckham got what he wanted — a one-way ticket out of New York — he still wasn’t entirely happy.

“My initial reaction was not disappointment,” Beckham says. “I felt disrespected. Like, after everything I’ve done for them. This is me being honest: This team has not been good for the last six years. Period. Even the year we went to the playoffs and everyone was talking about this and that. And we went there, and I didn’t have a great playoff game. Don’t get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I’m supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It’s just all bad. I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That’s just real rap. I’m not sitting here like, ‘It’s because of me.’ But let’s just be real. That’s why we’re still getting prime-time games. I felt disrespected they weren’t even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what’s going on.”

But, again, he wanted out. And it’s fair to think that the Giants already felt disrespected by Beckham, given the tone and content of his Lil Wayne sidecar interview, during which Beckham took a shot at quarterback Eli Manning and called the basic yes-or-no proposition of whether he’s happy in New York a “tough question.”

It’s not a tough question as to whether he was happy. He wasn’t. And it’s also not a tough question as to who he felt disrespected by. But his answer was a little convoluted.

“The G.M.,” Beckham initially says, regarding the source of the disrespect. “And I’ll forever have respect for [Giants president and CEO John] Mara. Everything he’s ever done for me, he’s shown nothing but love. Even when we were having our talks, it was coming from a place of love. I could always feel it. So I’ll forever have respect for him. But then to be called like that [by G.M. Dave Gettleman] and then be texted by your coach and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I heard the news.’ Yeah, you heard the news? It happened because of you. The reason I’m gone is because of you. It was just tough because of the way I initially felt. On the other side of it, I was excited about a new start because I had been — honestly, I had been praying to God the season before this season for a change.”

So he felt disrespected by Gettleman, and possibly a little bit by coach Pat Shurmur. And Beckham thinks he was gone “because of” Gettleman and/or Shurmur, even though Beckham makes it clear that he wanted out.

Beckham’s decision to give John Mara a pass seems odd, and misinfored. It reflects a basic misunderstanding that, ultimately on matters of this nature, Mara calls the shots. And if the Giants decided to trade Beckham to another team without saying a word about it to Beckham before doing it, that’s a decision that necessarily carries Mara’s fingerprints.

In the end, Beckham got what he wanted. Apparently, he didn’t get it precisely the way he wanted it. Or maybe he just was so upset with the Giants that nothing the Giants said or did would have kept him from finding something to complain about on the way out the door. Or, in this case, weeks or months after he exited.

  2. So he got what he wanted and still felt disrespected? yeah thats not a diva thing to do, the browns will get the same treatment once he is unhappy.

  4. Millions and millions of dollars to play a game for a living, a player friendly contract extension, put up with his tirades and temper tantrums; and he felt disrespected? We remember Mario and David as super bowl heroes and they didn’t have half the talent or the stats that OBJ did. Good riddance to bad news.

  7. When he eventually gets blackballed from the league, he will make repeated claims he can still play in the league ala Terrell Owens.
    Time is running thin for this guy.

  8. Please shut up and play! Shows again that money doesn’t make you smart. Incredible talent but so hard to root for. As a NY guy think Derek Jeter vs Alex Rod.. One never said the wrong thing and one stepped on his words everyday…

  9. First of all he didn’t have to agree to sign the contract, he had a choice. Then wants out, and feels disrespected that they gave him his wish….Wow !

  10. Good Riddance you complete drama diva headcase!!! Cleveland fans, he’s all yours now. Enjoy the ‘SHOW’. Incredible talent, but an even bigger baby!!!

  11. This guy is a giant ego-maniac and diva. Its all about “me”. I’m the only reason anyone watches us, trade me in a way that makes me happy…

  13. Everything is about happiness???
    Wake up, Odell… you’re dreaming. And keep on displacing the blame… you’re great at it.
    #NoCharacter

  14. “And Beckham thinks he was gone “because of” Gettleman and/or Shurmur, even though Beckham makes it clear that he wanted out.”
    ———————

    He wanted out because Shurmur couldn’t design plays to maximize the talent on the team. Seriously, I would want out too if the coach drove a Ferrari like Ford Pinto…

  15. “I feel like everything is about happiness”
    __________

    If everything is about happiness, then nothing is about commitment, responsibility, serving others, etc. As soon as tough times come, he’ll be wanting out again.

  17. Prepare yourself Cleveland fans. It’s only going to take a game or two where he imagines Mayfield didn’t try hard enough to get him the ball or where some other receiver steals the spotlight with a big game.

  19. I hope he has another meltdown like he did against Josh Norman. Get another suspension and void his guarantees

  20. Lol he wants more than 7 targets in a game he dropped 3 passes in. That includes a TD, first down on third down, and a completion of 30 yards down field.

    Odell just shut up. You are a spoiled entitled brat and a typical millennial.

    You will fail in Cleveland

  21. Yeah… He was the reason the Giants were getting primetime games. Nothing to do with New York being the largest TV market in the country. People never even heard of the Giants before he started playing there.
    Why does the WR position seem to attract so many headcase egomaniacs?

  22. Bad move by Cleveland. You had a good young core and you brought in a Diva who will blow it all up if he isn’t happy. Should have kept the draft pick that would give you 5 years of affordable talent.

  23. Does anyone else notice all he’s done is whine in the off season and felt sooo disrespected and he HAS’NT EVEN taken ONE snap with the Cleveland Browns. What’s going to happen once training camp and the season starts?

  24. High Maintenance. Unstable emotionally. Paid “Millions” of dollars and still not happy. The talent does not compensate for the trouble. Glad he is not on my team.

  26. There’s a lot going on in Beckham’s mind: A circus, a carnival, a rodeo, a concert, a theater play, an opera, a sitcom. There’s street food vendors in there too.

  27. Just another reason why everyone but the Fake News Sports media knows what train wreck is coming to Cleveland.

    While the Fake News keeps pushing this “Superbowl” year for them.

    Popcorn ready.

  28. I get the talent, but given this example together with Jarvis Landry being a head case in Miami, Baker Mayfield being so damn thin skinned and outspoken, off field issues with Kareem Hunt and Antonio Calloway when he was at UF, AND a 1st time head coach to manage all of this while attaining sky-high expectations how in the world can anyone pick this team to win a solid division?? Let alone get to a Super Bowl! This team has nuclear written all over it, and I hate that for Browns fans given everything they’ve been through.

  29. Some people just can’t handle fame especially if it happens fast. Odell went from a little known LSU wide receiver to an international superstardom almost overnight.

