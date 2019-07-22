Packers put Darnell Savage on non-football illness list

Getty Images

One of the Packers’ two first-round picks has been placed on the non-football illness list ahead of his first NFL training camp.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that safety Darnell Savage has been placed on the NFI list. According to multiple reports, the issue is not believed to be a serious one and the rookie can be activated at any point.

Savage was the second of the Packers’ two first-round selections after the team traded with the Seahawks to move up to the 21st overall selection. His early practice work this offseason left wide receiver Davante Adams impressed with the rookie’s skills and Savage is expected to be in a prominent role right off the bat.

The Packers also placed defensive end Greg Roberts on the physically unable to perform list. Like Savage, Roberts will not be able to practice with the team until he’s activated.