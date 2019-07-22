Police had recommended fourth-degree assault charges against Seahawks’ Jarran Reed

Getty Images

The Bellevue Police Department recommended fourth-degree assault charges be filed against Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed following an April 2017 incident that led to Reed’s suspension on Monday.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, prosecutors elected not to file charges against Reed for reasons that were redacted in the memo filed regarding the decision on Dec. 22, 2017. Despite the case effectively being closed for a year and a half, the NFL levied a six-game suspension against Reed on Monday as the incident was deemed to have violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Per the police report, Reed allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend at his Bellevue residence. Police had already been called to the residence earlier in the night due to noise complaints against the party Reed was throwing at his house. The victim said she and Reed had been dating for a month and he had paid to fly her into Seattle from Atlanta. The victim got into an argument with another woman, characterized in the report as “a stripper,” that said she had been in a relationship with Reed.

Reed then “grabbed (her) by the throat and pulled her into the connected bedroom” where he told her to leave. He then “grabbed (her) by the right wrist and started dragging her across the bedroom floor to the staircase (going downstairs to the main floor)” before she managed to get free and run to a bathroom where she locked herself in and called 911. Reed then allegedly broke down the door before a friend corralled Reed and convinced him to leave the house. Police noted the broken bathroom door in the police report and Reed was not present when officers arrived.

The victim had sustained injuries to her right wrist and left elbow and had complained of pain in her knees as well that had subsided by the time she spoke with officers. The report noted Reed was advised by his lawyers “not to give a statement to anyone.”

Reed posted a statement on social media on Monday that he disagreed with the league’s decision to suspend him while apologizing for putting himself in a position where that option became a possibility. An appeal of the suspension was denied on Friday, leading to the announcement of the ban on Monday.