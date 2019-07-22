Report: No Tom Brady extension “on horizon right now”

Getty Images

When Patriots quarterback Tom Brady met the media during the team’s minicamp in June, he was asked a few questions about the fact that he’s heading into the final year of his current contract.

Brady didn’t get too detailed in his response. He said he’s “never really talked” about contract matters and that he thinks those things work themselves out.

That’s been the case multiple times over the course of his two decades in New England and team owner Robert Kraft said at the Super Bowl that he “would be quite surprised if [Brady] didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback.”

It’s probably safe to say that most people would put themselves in the same category, but an extension that would ensure that’s the case doesn’t appear to be imminent. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that no deal is “on the horizon right now.”

Given the relationship between Brady and the Patriots, there probably would not need to be an extended negotiation about a new deal when the sides feel the time has come to hammer something out. That may make it likely that the news drops one day without the smoke signals that accompany other deals for players without the same history in their current jobs.