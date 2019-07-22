Report: Orleans Darkwa working out for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are reportedly looking at a potential addition to their backfield on Monday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Orleans Darkwa is in Cleveland to work out for the team. Darkwa last played for the Giants in the 2017 season.

Darkwa visited with and worked out for several teams in a bid for a job last year, but tore his Achilles during one of those workouts and missed the entire season. Word in late May was that he is fully healthy, but he’s remained on the market.

Darkwa led the Giants with 751 rushing yards in 2017. He has 246 carries for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of his career.

The Browns have Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and, once he’s served an eight-game suspension, Kareem Hunt at the top of their backfield depth chart. Johnson has requested a trade, but the Browns haven’t shown any sign of giving him what he wants. Should they sign Darkwa, there will likely be questions about whether that position will change.