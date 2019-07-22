Report: Trent Williams won’t report to camp on time

Getty Images

Washington will have a new a couple of new quarterbacks under center when the team reports to training camp.

Neither of them will have his best chance at blind-side protection.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Washington left tackle Trent Williams isn’t expected to report to camp on time, and there’s no indication of when he plans to return.

Williams seemed to have an issue with the team regarding the treatment of an offseason medical concern, though team president Bruce Allen denied it was a problem when Williams didn’t show up for minicamp in June.

Williams had a benign tumor or growth removed from his scalp this offseason. He also has two years left on his current contract, though none of the $27 million remaining (well below what a player of his caliber at his position is making now) is guaranteed.

This situation is obviously a major concern for the team, which traded for Case Keenum and drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round, after losing Alex Smith to a broken leg last year.