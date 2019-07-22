Sashi Brown has another job — in another sport

AP

The Browns thought they were being outside-the-box when they put Sashi Brown in charge of their football operation.

When it didn’t work, his next job came from outside the sport.

The NBA’s Washington Wizards announced this morning that Brown was hired as chief planning and operations officer He joins new General Manager Tommy Sheppard in the rebuilt front office for the Wizards — who have some Brown-ish tendencies in their own sport.

“We have formed a new leadership team with a forward-thinking structure to adapt to the ‘new NBA’ that requires every possible strategic advantage to compete and win,” Wizards chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis said in a statement that’s pumped as full of buzzwords as the Browns were in bad draft picks during Brown’s leadership. “We are building a leadership brain trust with deep Wizards/NBA experience and with sports professionals from inside and outside the NBA to challenge our thinking and adapt to an ever-increasing competitive environment.”

The team’s release said Brown would “manage efforts relating to technology, finance, communications, security, research and player engagement,” which means he’s not making basketball decisions.

Brown’s background is in law, and he worked as counsel for the Jaguars and Browns before being given the reins in one of Jimmy Haslam’s many shakeups.

And while you can’t put all the blame for his tenure in Cleveland on him (Hue Jackson was there too), another leadership role in football was probably unlikely.