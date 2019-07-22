Stephone Anthony, Josh Bynes visit Bills

Getty Images

The Bills are meeting with a pair of veteran free agent linebackers before the start of training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Stephone Anthony and Josh Bynes are visiting with the team on Monday.

Anthony was a Saints first-round pick in 2015 and appeared in 26 games for the team over his first two seasons. He opened the 2017 season with New Orleans, but did not appear in any games before being dealt to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

Anthony appeared in 24 games for Miami over the last two seasons. He has 150 tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack and an interception over the course of his career.

Bynes was released by the Cardinals in March after starting 11 games for the team last season. He also spent the 2017 season in Arizona after spending three years in Detroit and three more in Baltimore to open his career.

Bynes has 332 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions over that entire span.