Titans place Jonnu Smith on PUP, Jeffery Simmons on NFI

The Titans will begin training camp with tight end Jonnu Smith on the physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on the non-football injury list, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

While Smith and Simmons need more time, Jack Conklin, Delanie Walker, Adoree' Jackson and Logan Ryan are expected to practice Friday when the Titans get to work on the field.

Smith injured his knee against the Jaguars in a Dec. 6 game. Simmons, the 19th overall choice, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in February during pre-combine workouts.

The Titans can activate the players at any time.