Titans place Jurrell Casey, Ryan Succop on PUP

The Titans made four moves Monday. In addition to placing tight end Jonnu Smith on the physically unable to perform list and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on the non-football injury list, the team announced it placed defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and kicker Ryan Succop on PUP.

The Titans can activate the players at any time.

Casey strained a medial collateral ligament in the fourth quarter of a Dec. 22 game against Washington. Succop didn’t practice during the offseason while recovering from an undisclosed injury.

Casey, 29, made the Pro Bowl the past four seasons. He made 62 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games last season.

Succop, 32, made 26 of 30 field goal attempts and 28 of 31 PATs last season.