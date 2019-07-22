Tyler Patmon visiting Dolphins

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Tyler Patmon is working out for the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Patmon, 28, visited the Raiders in March but has yet to sign with any team.

He played 25 games for the Jaguars the past two seasons, but his total defensive snaps were only 276.

Patmon originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, signing with the Cowboys. He made 22 appearances, with two starts, in a year and a half with the Cowboys.

He also played two games with the Dolphins in 2015.

In 49 career games, Patmon 41 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.