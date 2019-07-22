Vikings cut Roc Thomas

Getty Images

The NFL suspended running back Roc Thomas last week. The Vikings cut him Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Thomas received a three-game suspension for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy stemming from his offseason arrest.

Thomas admitted to felony marijuana possession in May but was sentenced to probation, with the charge dismissed if he completes conditions of the probationary term. Those include a chemical dependency evaluation and possible treatment; no alcohol or drug use; and random testing.

Officers executed a search warrant on Thomas’ apartment Jan. 16 after complaints about the smell of marijuana. Police found 143 grams of marijuana and nearly $16,000 in cash.

Thomas, 23, played in five games last season and had 10 touches for 51 yards. He played 29 snaps on offense and 59 on special teams.