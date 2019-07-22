Vikings sign Tiano Pupungatoa to take Roc Thomas’ roster spot

Getty Images

The Vikings signed offensive lineman Tiano Pupungatoa to take Roc Thomas‘ roster spot, the team announced Monday. Minnesota waived Thomas, whom the NFL suspended last week for the first three games of the 2019 season.

Pupungatoa participated in the Vikings’ rookie minicamp in May on a tryout basis.

He arrives in Minnesota after spending his collegiate playing career at South Dakota State.

Pupungatoa was a three-year starter at guard for the Jackrabbits and earned third-team AP FCS All-America honors last season as a redshirt senior. He was a member of the offense that set school records in averaging 42.5 points and 480.5 total offensive yards per game.