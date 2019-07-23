49ers waive kicker Jonathan Brown

Getty Images

The 49ers signed kicker Jonathan Brown a week after placing the franchise tag on Robbie Gould. They waived Brown a week after signing Gould to a contract extension.

Brown originally entered the NFL in 2016, signing with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent. Cincinnati waived him out of the preseason but signed him to a futures contract Jan. 20, 2017.

The Bengals released him during training camp in 2017 but brought him back to the practice squad late that season.

During the 2018 preseason with the Bengals, Brown made all six field goal attempts, including a 55-yarder.

He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers on March 8.