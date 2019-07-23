Adrian Peterson deep in debt, lawyer says he trusted the wrong people

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson has made about $100 million in salary, and millions more in endorsements, during his NFL career. But he’s deep in debt after his lawyer says he trusted people who ripped him off.

“The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time,” attorney Chase Carlson said in a statement. “Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.”

The statement came hours after TheAthletic.com reported that Peterson is being sued in Pennsylvania for failing to pay back a $5.2 million loan. In two separate matters, judges have ordered Peterson to pay $2.4 million to one creditor and $600,000 to another creditor.

Despite the fortune Peterson has made, he appears to be nearly broke, with debts that he is struggling to pay, and debts that he’ll continue to struggle to pay even after getting a $1.5 million signing bonus to remain in Washington this year, with another $1 million in salary on the way for the season.