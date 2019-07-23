Adrian Peterson deep in debt, lawyer says he trusted the wrong people

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 23, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
Washington running back Adrian Peterson has made about $100 million in salary, and millions more in endorsements, during his NFL career. But he’s deep in debt after his lawyer says he trusted people who ripped him off.

“The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time,” attorney Chase Carlson said in a statement. “Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.”

The statement came hours after TheAthletic.com reported that Peterson is being sued in Pennsylvania for failing to pay back a $5.2 million loan. In two separate matters, judges have ordered Peterson to pay $2.4 million to one creditor and $600,000 to another creditor.

Despite the fortune Peterson has made, he appears to be nearly broke, with debts that he is struggling to pay, and debts that he’ll continue to struggle to pay even after getting a $1.5 million signing bonus to remain in Washington this year, with another $1 million in salary on the way for the season.

32 responses to “Adrian Peterson deep in debt, lawyer says he trusted the wrong people

  3. Financial literacy is a concept lost on so many of these pro athletes! Hope he can get his house in order, but with his career nearing the end, he will have limited endorsements coming up.

  4. Broke losers in this comment section who have more credit card debt then cash in their savings should not comment. Be better at life first

  5. When will these athletes learn? Being a successful pro athlete could provide for him and his family for the rest of their lives. It’s sad to see a man’s blood, sweat and tears reduced to this. Utterly depressing to think that he could play another 5 years at the current rate and only just manage to dig himself out of the debt mentioned here.

    Stop handing your money to business managers and friends with “great ideas”. Just set aside a safety net in bonds and split the rest up between a handful of different investment firms (in case one of them is a Bernie Madoff) and you can live richly off the annual earnings alone.

  7. He should have taken his time in college seriously. Missed opportunity. He would have had every advantage at his disposal at Oklahoma.

  8. Sadly, Adrian Peterson is just not a very smart person. I think most of us saw this coming.

  10. whysosenestive445 says:
    July 23, 2019 at 2:02 pm
    Broke losers in this comment section who have more credit card debt then cash in their savings should not comment. Be better at life first

    —————-

    Not too many people make over $100 million and still manage to be in debt…

  12. amazing, you mean having kids with various women (none of whom you are married to), making stupid investment and spending decisions, etc… , you mean all this leads to being in major debt ? geez

  14. It’s always the fault of someone else, isn’t it? Cheesy banks loaned him money with no collateral to speak of, knowing he’s no wizard and has to support how many kids? Meanwhile, you and I attempt to get a loan by providing the bank enough information to show we don’t need it. He will need to play until he’s 50, provided the NFL or some sort of football is still around.

  15. whysosenestive445 says:
    July 23, 2019 at 2:02 pm
    Broke losers in this comment section who have more credit card debt then cash in their savings should not comment. Be better at life first
    ——————————–
    Those who do not understand the difference between simple financial insolvency and have court issued debt judgements for debts beyond what most people won’t earn in a lifetime probably shouldn’t comment on those who are simply insolvent.

  17. When you see what they teach in High School ( much less college where you can take courses in Animal Advocacy) Isn’t it time that we had core,mandatory classes in personal finance ?
    I always help the new people at work make their 401K choices etc. Most don’t have any idea about a budget or that 24% on a credit card is not a good deal. It’s not just the athletes, they just have more money and it is more obvious.

  19. Whysosensitive: the name you have shows you are awfuly sensitive dealing with AP. Maybe you should stop and think before you type. You are comparing average joe using credit cards to help purchase things when there isnt enough cash to a guy who squandered millions because of stupid decisions!!

  20. This is why it’s great that the Rams have their rookies take financial literacy classes before signing them to their contracts.

  21. The sooner he declares bankruptcy, the better. He has almost no shelf-life left, with $3 million in debt that we know about, and God knows how much debt we don’t know about. His current income is $2.5 million if we assume no injuries and surviving cuts. His football income for next season will likely be the same in best case, in worst case it will be zero. It’s time for him to file.

  22. Why doesn’t he just start up another phony charity/checking account like the one he had in Minnesota.
    As long as he can line up a slew of gullible dorks to line his pocketbook just like the last time, problem solved.

  24. Years ago I heard a statistic the the average network for NFL players was negative 1 million. I hope that this isn’t true anymore, and that rookies are given lessons on money management.

  26. Maybe the larger-than-life bronze statue of Peterson the Vikings were intending to erect outside US Bank Stadium should be cancelled.

  28. What a tragic life. Instead of living a life that few can live: he will live a life that no one wants. I sincerely wish the best for this pitiful situation. Not one of us can turn back the clock of time.

  32. Let’s start a GoFundMe for AP.
    I’ll put up a penny.
    We should be able to raise a 50 – 60 cents, no problem.
    In all seriousness it’s good that he spread his money around so many people can enjoy it.

