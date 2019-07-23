Andy Reid: We have trust in Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is standing by Tyreek Hill.

Reid said that Hill, who was not disciplined by the NFL after an investigation into whether he abused his son, will be welcomed with open arms at training camp in Kansas City.

“We’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back here,” Reid said. “We look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back doing what he loves to do. He has some obligations he’ll take care of as he goes, and I’m not going to get into all that. . . . We have trust in Tyreek and we’re going to go forward in a positive way here.”

The Chiefs took a chance on Hill in the 2016 NFL draft when they selected him despite the domestic violence case that got him kicked off the team at Oklahoma State, and now they’re sticking with him again. Reid is comfortable with that, even if not everyone is comfortable seeing someone with Hill’s track record welcomed back to the NFL.