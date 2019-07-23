Andy Reid: We obviously want Chris Jones in camp

Getty Images

Chris Jones may or may not report to training camp Friday.

The Chiefs defensive lineman wants a new deal after a team-leading 15.5 sacks last season. He skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program as well as the mandatory minicamp in June.

Jones is scheduled to make a salary of $1.19 million this season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t waste any time in addressing Tyreek Hill and Jones during his news conference Tuesday.

“Chris Jones would be the other topic of interest, I’m sure,” Reid said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “Chris, we’ll know more. Our people have talked with Chris’ people, and there’s been communication there. And so, we’ll just see whether he’s here or not here. We obviously want him here, and he probably wants to be here, too.

“We’ll see how all of that works out.”

A report last week indicated “no change” in talks between Jones’ agents, Jason and Michael Katz, and the Chiefs.

Reid noted the Chiefs have changed defensive coordinators and thus it “is probably beneficial to be here.”