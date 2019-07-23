Broncos sign Justin Vogel

Getty Images

The Broncos have added a punter to the roster.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team has signed Justin Vogel to their 90-man roster.

Vogel signed with the Packers after going undrafted in 2017 and spent that season as the team’s punter. He was released in May 2018 after the Packers drafted JK Scott and then failed to make the Browns after being claimed off waivers. Vogel spent a month with the 49ers this offseason as well.

Vogel averaged 44.4 yards on 71 kicks during his rookie season.

Colby Wadman took over as Denver’s punter last season after Marquette King was injured. He averaged 44.7 yards per kick and is the only other punter on the Broncos roster.

UPDATE 1:23 p.m. ET: Per multiple reports, the Broncos have waived kicker Taylor Bertolet in a corresponding move. That leaves Brandon McManus as the only kicker on the roster.