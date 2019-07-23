Cal McNair insists Texans will thrive without a G.M.

Getty Images

The Texans bungled their way through the firing of G.M. Brian Gaine and a failed effort to hire Patriots V.P. of player personnel Nick Caserio as the replacement. So they’re proceeding with a General Manager — presumably until they can hire Caserio.

Or maybe they won’t, if things go the way owner Cal McNair believes they will.

In an interview with KILT in Houston, the team’s flagship radio station, McNair described the G.M.-free front office as part of a “flatter organization with a faster management style,” via Sports Business Daily. “The organization is totally re-energized with a team-based approach and new leadership based on sub programs with each sub program being fully optimized as a goal.”

McNair defended the decision to have no General Manager, a move that has been criticized for the lack of centralization and coordination needed to get things done.

“It’s kind of funny I’ve heard on the radio that people are worried about how will people know who to contact for how to make a trade,” McNair said. “I promise you people will know who to contact to make a trade. And they have in the past, they’ve called different guys in our organization. Someone will get called, if there’s an interest. We’ll handle that call. We’ll have a meeting to talk about extensions. We’ll get together as a group. We’ll make a plan and then we’ll go execute the plan. You’ll see that this year.”

Maybe we’ll see it, maybe we won’t. But the fact that: (1) it’s unconventional; and (2) it’s an obvious Plan B given the failure to get Caserio, there’s reason to be skeptical.

And to the credit of KILT, which has a business relationship with the Texans, one of the on-air hosts was willing to be openly skeptical of McNair’s performance.

“He thinks he’s putting a nice little bow on this whole management structure that the Texans have,” Matt Jarecki said Monday night, before ripping McNair’s corporate-speak. “Did anybody understand a word Cal McNair just said? . . . I had to listen to this thing 20 times in a row to figure out what he meant. . . And, by the way, you can tell he’s reading this thing off a note card. . . . It’s classic P.R. String together a statement that means nothing.”

And here’s an interesting little P.S. to the McNair interview. Go to the KILT website and try to find a link to the full interview. Maybe I’m missing it (and there’s a chance I am), but I can’t find it.

If it was an interview of which the Texans were proud, no one should have to look for it. It should smack the visitor in the face the moment the SportsRadio610.com home page loads.