Christian McCaffrey hopes to become the third member of 1K/1K club

Getty Images

Two others have done it. Christian McCaffrey hopes to be the third.

“I got a lot of goals that I keep to myself, but one goal is definitely the 1K/1K club,” the Panthers running back recently told ESPN.com. “I almost did it last year and it was a bummer not getting it. Two guys have done it — Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig — and there’s a race to be the third. There’s a lot of backs in the league who can get there.”

McCaffrey had more than 1,000 yards rushing in 2019, but only 867 receiving (on 107 catches). Former 49ers running back Roger Craig did in 1995; Hall of Fame Rams running back Marshall Faulk accomplished it in 1999.

Others who could pull it off include Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, and Cardinals running back David Johnson.

McCaffrey may have the best chance to pull it off, and that kind of performance could push the Panthers back to the postseason.